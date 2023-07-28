Climate action must follow idea of antyodaya, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said climate action must follow the idea of “antyodaya” or ensuring the welfare of the people at the bottom of the pyramid while calling on ministers of the member countries of the intergovernmental forum G20 to deliver a strong communique/outcome document on the climate crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses G20 ministers in Chennai. (PTI)

Addressing the environment and climate sustainability ministers gathered in Chennai, he said climate action needs to prioritise development in the Global South as the countries there are particularly impacted by climate change and environmental issues. “We need enhanced action on commitments under the UN Climate Convention and the Paris Agreement. This will be crucial in helping the Global South fulfills its developmental aspirations in a climate-friendly way, “ Modi said in his virtual address.

G20 ministerial meetings on clean energy, energy transition, the environment, and climate sustainability this month in Goa and Chennai were expected to set the tone for the G20’s approach ahead of the UN Climate Meeting (COP28) in Dubai in November. The forum’s member countries are responsible for 80% of global emissions.

India, which assumed the forum’s presidency in December, is hosting global leaders and a series of meetings related to 32 sectors across the country this year under the aegis of G20. The G20 clean energy ministerial was held in Goa on July 21 and 22.

Modi called for adopting high-level sustainability principles for the ocean sector and an internationally binding agreement on phasing out plastic pollution. “Our oceans support the livelihoods of over three billion people across the globe. They are a crucial economic resource, especially for the small island states, which I prefer to call large ocean countries. They are also home to extensive biodiversity. Therefore, responsible use and management of ocean resources is of vital importance. I look forward to the adoption of G20 High-Level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue and Ocean-based Economy,” he said.

Modi called on the G20 to work constructively for an effective international legally-binding instrument to end plastic pollution. He said India has achieved most of its nationally determined contributions on climate change ahead of schedule. Modi said this shows India’s commitment to the issue.

“India achieved its installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the target of 2030. And, we have set the bar even higher through our updated targets.”

Modi added India is one of the top five countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity. “We have also set a target of attaining Net Zero by 2070.”

He said environment-friendly actions of a person, company, or a local body will not go unnoticed in India. “It can now earn them green credits under the recently announced Green Credit Programme. This will mean that activities such as tree plantation, water conservation, and sustainable agriculture can now generate revenue for individuals, local bodies, and others,” he said.

HT reported on Friday that the global peaking of greenhouse gas emissions before 2025 was one of the contentious issues at the G20 environment and climate sustainability ministers meeting in Chennai. The goal of keeping global warming under 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels also remains fuzzy.

According to those attending the meeting, member countries highly dependent on fossil fuels were strongly against having an agreement on peaking emissions in the communique or joint statement expected to be released on Friday.

“Most of the brackets are around the issue of peaking. Naturally, that clouds the entire mitigation issue,” said an official attending the meeting.

A second official said what has already not been agreed on in Goa cannot be agreed on in Chennai. “1.5°C issue will be cushioned. There are disagreements on that. Everyone is holding their positions on emissions, climate finance, etc. We are trying to be as inclusive as possible. We are also trying other means like making them sign on blue economy principles which is also a climate issue with sea level rise and ocean acidification.”

United States (US) special envoy for climate John Kerry and COP 28 president Sultan Al Jaber were among those attending the meeting in Chennai.

The rich and emerging economies such as the US, China, and India, which are part of G20, along with the European Union have varied environmental priorities based on their status and historical contribution to emissions.