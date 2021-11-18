PM Modi urges lawmakers to work with a sense of duty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged lawmakers to work with a sense of duty, encourage healthy value-added debates above political considerations, make room for people dedicated to service of the society in politics, and set a new standard of politics in India.

Addressing the 100th legislative presiding officer’s conference, Modi described the next 25 years, till 2047, as the “Amir Kaal”that would come after the “azadi ka amrit mahotsav” (celebration of freedom) and said, “These 25 years is very important period. Can we use only one mantra with full strength, full dedication and full responsibility? From my point of view that mantra is duty, duty, duty only duty.”

India will complete 100 years of Independence in 2047.

Modi expressed confidence that when public representatives and legislatives bodies emphasise on public duties “it will have an impact on the entire nation. Our sense of duty will fulfil a pious resolve of moving our country forward.”

The PM also pitched for more space in public life for people and elected representatives who work tirelessly for social welfare.

“Some people create an image that political leaders must be engaged in political upheaval, some manipulation or tussle. But if you notice, in every political party, there are people’s representatives who, beyond politics, spend their life in the service of the society, in the upliftment of the people of the society,” he said.

The PM, whose legislative career spans nearly two decades, proposed a slew of reforms, including “one nation, one legislative platform” to serve as a technological boost for Indian Parliament and provide resources to the assemblies.

But while he asked assemblies to encourage healthy debates and value addition in discussions, he cautioned that “our assemblies have to be careful about any voice against the unity and integrity of the nation”.

Modi suggested giving separate time or a full day to debates rising above politics that can add value to the public discourse. He suggested more time for legislators who are either young, women or coming from backward areas.

He reiterated that democracy in India is not just a system but a way of life and a national instinct.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took a cue from the PM’s speech, and announced that the upcoming all party meeting ahead of the winter session will discuss how to promote healthy, value added debate

Maintaining that the focus remains on making discussions more “disciplined, substantive and dignified” and effective working of the parliamentary committees, Birla said that a model legislative rule will be prepared to ensure uniform rules and procedures in all legislative bodies in India.

In a significant move, most presiding officers favoured automatic suspension of lawmakers if they storm to the Well of the House. Such a provision is available only in the Lok Sabha and Chhattisgarh assembly.

Speaking before Birla, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh also spoke about discipline and decorum in the House. He cited the science committee of the British parliament and the Future Committee of the Finnish parliament to advocate that Indian Parliament and its committees too needs to focus on the future.

But the assembly speakers couldn’t arrive at a consensus on the report of to amend the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution or the laws governing anti-defection. The report, prepared by a panel led by Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi, suggested vesting all powers on defection with political parties. ”There are some differences and some parts of the report would now be reviewed,” Birla said.