e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extend greetings on Sikkim Day

PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extend greetings on Sikkim Day

In his message, Vice President Naidu said known for its natural beauty and rich spiritual heritage, Sikkim is India’s first fully organic state, “demonstrating the importance of living in harmony with nature”.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 16:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on Sikkim’s statehood day
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on Sikkim’s statehood day(ANI)
         

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on Sikkim’s statehood day, saying the state has enriched India’s progress in many sectors.

On this day in 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India.

“Greetings on Sikkim’s Statehood Day. Home to talented and compassionate people, Sikkim has enriched national progress in many sectors,” the prime minister tweeted.

He pointed out that Sikkim’s progress in areas such as organic farming have been admired all over.

“Praying for Sikkim’s progress in the years to come,” he said.

In his message, Vice President Naidu said known for its natural beauty and rich spiritual heritage, Sikkim is India’s first fully organic state, “demonstrating the importance of living in harmony with nature”.

“My best wishes for a happy, healthy & prosperous #Sikkim,” he said.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In