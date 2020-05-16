PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extend greetings on Sikkim Day

india

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:19 IST

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on Sikkim’s statehood day, saying the state has enriched India’s progress in many sectors.

On this day in 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India.

“Greetings on Sikkim’s Statehood Day. Home to talented and compassionate people, Sikkim has enriched national progress in many sectors,” the prime minister tweeted.

He pointed out that Sikkim’s progress in areas such as organic farming have been admired all over.

“Praying for Sikkim’s progress in the years to come,” he said.

In his message, Vice President Naidu said known for its natural beauty and rich spiritual heritage, Sikkim is India’s first fully organic state, “demonstrating the importance of living in harmony with nature”.

“My best wishes for a happy, healthy & prosperous #Sikkim,” he said.