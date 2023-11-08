PM Modi visits LK Advani's residence to wish on his 96th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on his 96th birthday on Wednesday and extended greetings. “Went to Advani Ji's residence and wished him on the occasion of his birthday,” the PM wrote on X. The Prime Minister also shared pictures with the veteran leader in his post. PM Modi with BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani(X/Narendra Modi)

In pictures that were shared on social media, Lal Krishna Advani was seen seated beside the Prime Minister and other senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended his greetings to LK Advani on X. Modi wrote, "Birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. He is a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation. His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity."

"I wish him good health and a long life. His efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians," he added.

Union home minister Amit Shah also wished the 96-year-old leader on his birth anniversary and said that he is “an eternal source of inspiration” for all BJP workers. "Happy birthday to respected Lal Krishna Advani ji. Advani ji, with his tireless hard work and organizational skills, worked to nourish the party and build workers. Advani ji's incomparable contribution from the inception of the BJP to coming to power is an eternal source of inspiration for every worker. I pray to God for his long life and good health," Shah wrote on X.

Apart from PM Modi and Amit Shah other leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for I&B Anurag Thakur, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, and others wished Advani on his birthday.

Born in 1927 in Karachi, Lal Krishna Advani began his political career as a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He served as the minister of home affairs in the BJP-led NDA government between 1998 - 2004. Advani also served as the deputy prime minister to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 - 2004. In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON