PM Modi warns against divisive forces, calls for unity for developed nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cautioned against attempts by vested interests to fragment society along caste, religious and linguistic lines, emphasising that national unity and social cohesion are essential for India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. New Delhi, Nov 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal via video conferencing on Monday. (Narendra Modi Website)

Speaking via video conference at the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Vadtal, Gujarat, Modi also urged for collective action to safeguard national integrity.

“Unity among citizens and integrity of the nation is important to make India a developed nation by 2047. Some forces are working to divide our society on the basis of caste, faith, language, social status, gender, and the rural-urban divide. We must recognise the gravity of these attempts by those who seek to harm our nation, understand the threat they pose, and work collectively to defeat such divisive acts,” Modi said.

He praised the long-standing role of saints and sages in helping humanity realise its purpose. “Every person’s life has a purpose that defines it. When we discover our life’s purpose, it changes everything. Saints and sages have, in every age, helped humanity realise its purpose. This has been a tremendous contribution of saints and sages to our society.”

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s unique tradition of spiritual leaders emerging during periods of national crisis. He observed that Lord Swaminarayan’s emergence during a time of colonial subjugation, when national confidence had ebbed, proved historically significant. Modi said that Lord Swaminarayan and all the saints of that period not only gave a new spiritual energy, but also awakened our self-respect and revived our identity.

The Prime Minister lauded Vadtal Dham, a temple established by Lord Swaminarayan two centuries ago, as a lasting emblem of India’s spiritual heritage and cultural continuity. Commemorating this milestone, he announced the release of a special ₹200 silver coin and a postal stamp.

He commended the Swaminarayan community’s active participation in government programs, particularly their environmental conservation efforts. Looking ahead to the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, the Prime Minister requested the community’s support in promoting this significant cultural gathering internationally, encouraging them to help global audiences understand the profound significance of this traditional spiritual congregation.