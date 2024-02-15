PM Modi's graph high, see what happened in Qatar: BJP reacts to farmer leader's viral video

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's graph is huge and an example of that is how Qatar released the Navy veterans who were given death sentences earlier. The BJP leader's comment came in reaction to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's viral video in which the farmer leader purportedly said that they have to bring 'PM Modi's graph down' which went up after the inauguration of the Ram Temple. "Yes, I have seen the video though I don't want to comment on that. PM Modi's graph is big for a long time. He is a world leader. You have seen what happened in Abu Dhabi. In Qatar, our Navy veterans were going to be hanged but they were released. So be it in the country or outside, PM Modi's graph is big because of his honest work," the BJP leader said. BJP said PM Modi's graph has been very high for quite some time now. (PTI)

Farmers protest: Follow LIVE updates

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Jagjit Singh Dallewal's video has become the latest political flashpoint as the farmers who called the Chalo Dilli march termed their protest as non-political. Information and broadcasting ministry advisor Kanchan Gupta shared the video of Dallewal and said the actual agenda of the farmers stands exposed. "Modi's graph has gone up a lot after Ram Mandir. That's a loss. How can his graph be brought down," Dallewal purportedly said in the video.

Punjab farmers have been camping on the borders of Punjab and Haryana for the last three days as the Haryana police foiled their attempt to enter Haryana and then travel to Delhi according to their 'Chalo Dilli' march called on February 13. The third round of talks between the protesters and the Central delegation will take place in Chandigarh on Thursday. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar condemned the ongoing protest and said the farmers have right to go to Delhi but not like an army with tractors and earthmovers; they can use public transport, the chief minister said asserting that Haryana police will continue resisting them on the border. Dallewal's statement was a straight political one, the Haryana chief minister said.