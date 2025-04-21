'PM Modi's leadership is making a difference for India': Nirmala Sitharaman in US

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in San Francisco, saying that the "visionary leadership" of the Prime Minister and the stability provided by the continuing government are "making a difference for India." Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the Indian diaspora during a gathering at the India Community Centre, in San Francisco.(@FinMinIndia)

She emphasised that the Prime Minister has been focused on good governance, technological advancement, entrepreneurship, and renewable energy, delivering results well within the time frame.

"The visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the continuing government, which gives a sense of support and stability, are making a difference for India. The Prime Minister has been relentlessly pursuing good governance, for opening every opportunity for India, be it new technology, skilling, entrepreneurship, commitments for renewable energy and fulfilling them well within time," Sitharaman said while addressing members of the Indian community in San Francisco.

Her remarks came as part of her official five-day visit to the United States, which began on April 20. She was received upon arrival at the San Francisco International Airport by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and Consul General Srikar Reddy Koppula, along with Finance Secretary Ajay Seth. The visit will include engagements in both San Francisco and Washington, DC.

During her two-day San Francisco stop, Sitharaman is set to deliver a keynote address at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University on "Laying the foundations of Viksit Bharat 2047," followed by a fireside chat. She will also hold roundtable discussions with major fund management firms and meet with top executives from leading IT companies headquartered in the region.

From April 22 to 25, Sitharaman will participate in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, DC. She is scheduled to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting, the Development Committee Plenary, the IMF/World Bank Group's International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Plenary, and the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable.

On the sidelines, she will also hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and others, as well as top officials from international financial institutions. Following her engagements in the US, Sitharaman will travel to Peru for her maiden visit from April 26 to 30.