Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Modi's name among those I was forced to take: Pragya Thakur on Malegaon blast

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 04:49 pm IST

Former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said she has submitted in writing whose names she was coerced into taking during a probe into the Malegaon blast case.

Former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Saturday said that she has submitted in writing the names she was "forced" to take during the 2008 Malegaon blast probe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were among people she allegedly was coerced to name.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, along with six others, was acquitted by a special NIA court in the Malegaon blast case.(PTI)
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, along with six others, was acquitted by a special NIA court in the Malegaon blast case.(PTI)

Her remarks came days after she, along with six others, was acquitted by a special NIA court in the case.

"...I was forced into taking names... their aim was to torture me, 'if you take those names, we won't torture you, I was told," Sadhvi Pragya said while interacting with the media.

Yogi Adityanath and Mohan Bhagwat were among the names she said she was forced to take during the investigation.

"My lung membrane ruptured, I fell unconscious, I was being detained at a hospital illegally... I will talk about all this in my story, the truth will come out," Pragya said, adding that since she was living in Gujarat, she was also asked to name PM Narendra Modi, but she took no names.

She also said that the court's verdict in the Malegaon case signified the victory of "Bhagawa, Sanatana aur Rashtra". "Bhagawa, Sanatana aur Rashtra ki vijay hui hai'. I had to face a lot of difficulties, but I will keep doing everything possible for the country in future," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She also accused the Congress of fabricating the case and always using "respectful words for terrorists".

Seven people were acquitted in connection with the Malegaon blast case, after the court noted that the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt. "All bail bonds of the accused are cancelled and sureties are discharged," the NIA special court said.

Apart from Sadhvi Pragya, those acquitted were Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhankar Dhar Dwivedi (Shankaracharya) and Sameer Kulkarni.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi's name among those I was forced to take: Pragya Thakur on Malegaon blast
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On