PM Modi's US visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first State visit to the US witnessed India deciding to join Artemis Accords on Thursday and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Indian Space Research Organisation agreeing to a joint mission to the International Space Station or ISS in 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Joe Biden the University Press Glasgow at White House in Washington DC on Wednesday. (PIB)

“On space, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind,” news agency PTI quoted a senior administration official as saying, ahead of Modi's meeting and US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

Top points on Artemis Accords and International Space Station:

1. Grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 (OST), the Artemis Accords are a non-binding set of principles designed to guide civil space exploration and use in the 21st century. It is an American-led effort to return humans to the moon by 2025, with the ultimate goal of expanding space exploration to Mars and beyond.

2. The NASA and ISRO are developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation this year, the official said.

3. Both space agencies have agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station in the year 2024, the official told PTI.

4. In the space sector, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind, senior US administration official told news agency ANI.

