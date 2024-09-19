PM Narendra Modi asks people to bid for mementoes gifted to him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has asked people to bid for over 600 mementoes he received as gifts, the proceeds of which go to “Namami Gange” initiative. The auction features over 600 mementos and gifts presented to PM Modi. (pmmementos.gov.in)

The auction showcases intricate sculptures, traditional artworks, regional artefacts, indigenous crafts, and sports memorabilia from the 2024 Paralympic Games.

“Every year, I auction the various mementoes I receive during the public programmes. The proceeds of the auction go to the Namami Gange initiative. I’m delighted to share that this year’s auction has opened. Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting! https://pmmementos.gov.in ”, he posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The auction features over 600 mementos and gifts presented to PM Modi, with base prices set by a government committee going up to ₹10 lakh.

Also Read: PM Modi lambasts Rahul Gandhi over ‘Devta’ remark: ‘Naxal mindset imported from other religions’

The Namami Gange Project aims to tackle pollution in the Ganga River and restore its ecological health through an integrated conservation approach.

A pair of running spike shoes, gifted to PM Modi by Paralympic silver medalist and high jumper Nishad Kumar, is one of the key attractions in the ongoing e-auction.

Other souvenirs include items such as art and crafts, books, clocks, clothing, cups, decorative items, electronic devices, furniture, gadgets, idols, sculptures, statues, metallic items, models, musical instruments, paintings, photos, photo frames, plates, shields, sports memorabilia, stamp pads, stationery, swords, wall hangings, wearables, and wooden items.