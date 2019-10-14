e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Abhijit Banerjee for Nobel Prize, lauds his contributions towards poverty alleviation

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted: “Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee on being conferred the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. He has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation.”

india Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Prime Minister also congratulated Banerjee’s French-American wife Esther Duflo and the US’ Michael Kremer who also bagged the award.
The Prime Minister also congratulated Banerjee’s French-American wife Esther Duflo and the US’ Michael Kremer who also bagged the award.(Photo: Hindustan Times)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian-origin economist Professor Abhijit Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer on winning the Nobel Prize for economics.

Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer were awarded the 2019 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for their approach to alleviate global poverty.

“Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee on being conferred the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. He has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation,” Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the 58-year-old Banerjee’s French-American wife Esther Duflo and the US’ Michael Kremer who also bagged the award.

“I also congratulate Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for winning the prestigious Nobel,” he tweeted.

The trio was awarded the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.”

“The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research,” said a tweet from the official handle of the Nobel Prize committee.

The Mumbai-born economist who studied at the University of Calcutta and Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, received his PhD from Harvard University in 1988. He is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 20:52 IST

tags
top news
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News