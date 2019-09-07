PM Narendra Modi in Maharashtra live updates- At Mumbai event, PM Modi bats for plastic-free Ganpati celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on Saturday to unveil three Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) projects in the city. Modi was received by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

According to officials, Modi presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for three Metro lines –Metro 10 (Gaimukh-Shivaji Nagar), Metro-11 (Wadala-General Post office), Metro-12 (Kalyan-Taloja) and the Metro Bhavan, the operational and control centre for all metro lines that will be constructed in Aarey. He will also unveil a mock train for Metro-2A (Dahisar -DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Rs 330 crore broad gauge Metro project of MahaMetro, which will link Nagpur with Wardha, Narkhed, Bhandara and Ramtek. Modi will also release the Brand Vision document of MahaMetro, the nodal agency for several Metro projects in Nagpur, Nashik, etc.

12:56 pm IST PM Modi bats for plastic-free Ganpati celebrations “We must resolve to avoid materials like plastic that give way to water pollution during Ganpati visarjan,” the Prime Minister said and added that after the celebrations too Mumabaikars must resolve to make the Mithi river and other water bodies plastic-free.





12:54 pm IST Must not pass on our problems to next generation: PM Modi “It is responsibility that we do the best for our future generations, and must resolve to not pass on our problems to the next generation,” said PM Modi at the Mumbai event.





12:48 pm IST Metro project will also provide job opportunities: PM Modi “The Mumbai metro project will not only help to easing out commute for passengers but will also be a source of employment for a number of people as coaches of the new metro train will be made in India,” the Prime Minster said.





12:43 pm IST Will definitely realise the dream of reaching the moon: PM Modi While addressing a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reassured the nation that “the dream of reaching the moon will definitely be realised no matter how many setbacks we face.”





12:41 pm IST Scientists at Isro one of those who never give up: Pm Modi There are three kinds of people, those who don’t start any project for the fear of failure, second kind of people are the ones who give up after facing one obstacle and then there are the third kind of people who do not give up no matter what. Our scientist at the Isro Centre belong to the third kind.”





12:35 pm IST Need to learn from our scientists: PM Modi in Mumbai “I was really inspired by the courage and resolve shown by our ISRO scientists. How to work towards your aim irrespective of big challenges is what I learnt from them. They will not stop striving till they reach the target,” said PM Modi at MMRDA event.





12:29 Pm IST PM Modi extends Ganeshotsav greetings PM Narendra Modi extends Ganeshotsav greetings to the people of Mumbai.





12:25 pm IST PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Mumbai Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly inaugurate several development projects in Mumbai.





11:15 am IST PM Modi offers prayers at Vile Parle After landing in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Lokmanya Seva Sangh Tilak Mandir in Mumbai’s Vile Parle.



