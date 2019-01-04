PM in Imphal LIVE: Narendra Modi to launch projects, address public meetings in northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two rallies in Imphal (Manipur) and Guwahati (Assam) today as part of the BJP’s outreach programme in the northeast. He will also be launching a number of projects in Manipur.

Modi is expected to hold 100 rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as part of the BJP’s campaign. On Thursday, he addressed a public meeting in Punjab’s Gurdaspur. The PM is expected to highlight his party’s achievements in the northeast in his public rallies today.

1: 16 pm IST Modi hits out at previous government in Meghalaya over pending projects Its because of their criminal negligence that the project worth 19 or 20 crores has to be completed at the cost of 500 crores. Our government is going to change this laidback nature. You must be thinking what has Modi done to fastrack the pending work here. It was one of our primary focus.





12:52 pm IST PM Modi launches multiple projects PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates multiple development projects to the nation in Imphal.





12:50 pm IST Manipur CM Biren Singh highlights NDA govt’s achievements Manipur chief minister Biren Singh addresses rally. He highlights developmental activities taken up by the NDA govt for the northeast after coming to power in 2014



