PM Narendra Modi in Ghazipur LIVE Updates: Modi to release postage stamp on Maharaja Suheldeo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Saturday to renew contact with his constituents in an early start to the campaign for next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Before travelling to Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi will stop in Ghazipur, where he will release a commemorative postage stamp on Maharaja Suheldeo and address a public rally. The PM’s rally in Ghazipur is being seen as an effort by the BJP to woo the Rajbhar community there, which revers Maharaja Suheldo.

After reaching Varanasi on Saturday, Modi will attend the ‘one district, one product’ regional summit at the Deendayal Hastakala Sankul (Trade Facilitation Centre & Crafts Museum), and will participate in programmes involving beneficiaries of several central and state government schemes. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) on the campus of the National Seed Research and Training Centre (NSRTC) in Varanasi.

Here are the live updates:

11:32 am IST Arrogant attitude of Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders is insulting weaker sections of society: Apna Dal Apna Dal chief Ashish Patel says,”Arrogant attitude of BJP UP leaders is insulting weaker sections of society,appeal to PM to intervene. Till matter is not solved,will not be part of any Govt progs in UP,even today’s(PM’s event in Ghazipur).Confident that Amit Shah ji will hear us out,” reports news agency ANI. Ashish Patel,Apna Dal Chief: Arrogant attitude of BJP UP leaders is insulting weaker sections of society,appeal to PM to intervene. Till matter is not solved,will not be part of any Govt progs in UP,even today's(PM's event in Ghazipur).Confident that Amit Shah ji will hear us out pic.twitter.com/CT8Xdhc6Vk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2018





11:29 am IST Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party to boycott Prime Minister’s program in Ghazipur Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party will boycott the Prime Minister’s program in Ghazipur today where he will release postage stamp of Maharaja Suheldev.SBSP claims invitation sent to party chief OP Rajbhar has Maharaja Suheldev’s incomplete name and that Rajbhar has been deliberately omitted from the name, reports news agency ANI.



