PM Narendra Modi meets Brunei Sultan at world's largest palace | Stunning facts about the structure

Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the world's largest residential palace on Wednesday during his bilateral visit to the country.

Named Istana Nurul Iman Palace, the palace is located in the country's capital Bandar Seri Begawan, along the banks of the Brunei River, offering stunning views of the surrounding area. Its construction was completed in 1984 to coincide with Brunei’s independence from British protection.

Measuring approximately 2,00,000 square metres, the mammoth structure contains 1,788 rooms including 257 bathrooms. The palace includes a banquet hall that can accommodate up to 5,000 guests and a mosque that can accommodate 1,500 people for prayer.

Parking area has a garage that can house up to 110 cars and the structure also includes air-conditioned stables for the Sultan’s 200 polo ponies.

The architectural style of the palace blends traditional Malay and Islamic architecture with modern elements. It was designed by Filipino architect Leandro V. Locsin, known for his modernist designs. The interior was designed by Khuan Chew, who also worked on the interior of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

The palace is surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens, adding to its grandeur. Its interiors are lavishly decorated with luxurious materials, including gold, marble, and chandeliers. While the palace is open to the public on certain occasions, large portions still remain private, housing the Sultan’s offices and living quarters.

Istana Nurul Iman It often hosts international dignitaries and is a venue for diplomatic meetings. It also serves as the official residence of the Sultan and his family.

The palace is also used for State functions and ceremonies, including the annual Hari Raya celebration, during which certain sections of the palace is open to the public for three days.

While being world's largest, the most expensive palace still remains the Buckingham Palace of the British Royal Family in London, worth approximately $2.9 billion (around ₹25,000 crore).