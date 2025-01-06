PM Modi meets Microsoft's Satya Nadella, discusses tech, innovation and AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Microsoft chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella, and held discussions on various aspects of tech, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI). Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella(Satya Nadella/X)

“Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji for your leadership. Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift,” Nadella posted on X, sharing a picture of his meeting with the prime minister.

In reply to Nadella's X post, PM Modi said,"It was indeed a delight to meet you, @satyanadella ! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting."

In 2023, Nadella had met PM Modi in his visit to India. The Microsoft CEO had hailed the Centre's ‘Digital India’ initiative.

“Thank you Narendra Modi for an insightful meeting. It is inspiring to see the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we're looking forward to helping realise the 'Digital India' vision and be a light for the world,” he had posted.

December 30: Satya Nadella met Telangana CM

The meeting with Prime Minister Modi took place days after Nadella met Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad.

According to a post by Telangana CM's office on X, “Satya Nadella reiterated the commitment of Microsoft to partner with the state government in all its initiatives. He appreciated the Chief Minister's vision of enhancing skills and improving infrastructure to the next level and opined that only these two can position Hyderabad in the Top 50 cities in the world for creating economic growth.”

Microsoft is one of the earliest technology companies in Hyderabad and has grown to a workforce of 10,000 over the years. It has also invested in a 600 MW data centre capacity in the state.