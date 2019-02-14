PM Narendra Modi rally in Uttarakhand Live updates| PM to launch BJP’s poll campaign in Rudrapur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reaching Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand on Thursday and will be launching the country’s first Integrated Cooperative Development Project (ICDP).

Along with Prime Minister Modi, union minister of agriculture of farmer’s welfare Radha Mohan Singh is also slated to be present on the occasion.Modi will be addressing over one lakh people.

According to party insiders, he will be officially launching the party’s election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha election.

5:16 pm IST PM Modi to address people in Rudrapur through phone call PM Modi is still in Corbett. He will address people in Rudrapur through phone call. Chief Minister TS Rawat has put him on speaker phone.





4:42 pm IST During 2017 polls, PM addressed rallies in Rudrapur and Pithoragarh in Kumaon while Dehradun, Srinagar and Kedarnath in Garhwal During 2017 assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in Rudrapur and Pithoragarh in Kumaon while Dehradun, Srinagar and Kedarnath in Garhwal.





4:30 pm IST PM Modi was expected to visit Kedarpuri earlier PM Modi was expected to visit Kedarpuri earlier, but due to erratic weather conditions and snow-clad peaks in Kedarnath, his programme was changed.





4:18 pm IST PM Modi will be announcing Rs 3,400 crore schemes PM Narendra Modi will be announcing Rs 3,400 crore schemes to boost cooperatives and farmers.



