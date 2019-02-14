PM Modi to launch schemes worth Rs 3,400 crores in Uttarakhand today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reaching Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand on Thursday and will be launching the country'sfirst Integrated Cooperative Development Project (ICDP).

He will also be announcing ~3,400 crore schemes to boost cooperatives and farmers.

Along with Prime Minister Modi, union minister of agriculture of farmer's welfare Radha Mohan Singh is also slated to be present on the occasion.Modi will be addressing over one lakh people.

According to party insiders, he will be officially launching the party's election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is already facing anti-incumbency and resurgence from the Congress here which would make it difficult to retain all five seats, senior party leaders said.

Modi was expected to visit Kedarpuri earlier, but due to erratic weather conditions and snow-clad peaks in Kedarnath, his programme was changed.

During 2017 assembly election, he addressed rallies in Rudrapur and Pithoragarh in Kumaon while Dehradun, Srinagar and Kedarnath in Garhwal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party president, Amit Shah on February 2 addressed over 15,000 party workers of Tehri and Haridwar constituencies in view of the upcoming polls.

"Shah ji (Amit Shah) visited Dehradun recently. So, we wanted an event in Kumaon as well,”said Ajay Bhatt, state BJP president.

“Fortunately, we got the dates from the Prime Minister and also a field in Rudrapur which can accommodate over one lakh people," Bhatt said.

