PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Bhubaneshwar before Odisha swearing-in ceremony today | Full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first chief minister in Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday evening, June 12. They will land in Bhubaneshwar after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, who took oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term earlier in the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PMO/File)

The TDP chief took the oath around 11:27am near Medha IT Park, across from Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said Majhi's oath-taking ceremony will take place around 5pm.

What is PM Narendra Modi's schedule for the day?

PM Narendra Modi's tentative schedule showed that he would arrive at the venue in Andhra Pradesh by 10:55am for the swearing-in ceremony. He attended the ceremony from 11am to 12:30pm.

After the ceremony, he will return to the airport and depart for Bhubaneswar around 12:45pm.

As per reports, Modi is expected to reach Bhubaneswar at 2:30pm and go to the Raj Bhavan from the airport.

According to reports, the PM will hold a massive roadshow from Bhubaneshwar's Jayadev Vihar to Janata Maidan before the oath-taking ceremony. Odisha TV reported that a BJP team will check the arrangements in the city before Modi's roadshow.

Modi will then attend the oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan at 5pm.

BJP and allies in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha assembly elections

In Andhra Pradesh, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes TDP, BJP, and Janasena, won a strong majority in the assembly with 164 seats. In the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly, the TDP won with the majority of 135 seats, the Janasena Party won 21, and the BJP won eight. The opposition YSR Congress Party won only 11 constituencies.

Read Here: N Chandrababu Naidu of TDP takes oath as Andhra Pradesh chief minister for 4th term in presence of PM Modi

In the Lok Sabha elections held simultaneously, the alliance won 21 out of the 25 parliamentary seats in the state.

In Odisha, the BJP won 78 out of the 147 Legislative Assembly seats crossing the majority mark of 74 seats and is set to form a government. It also won 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats.