PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speech: Yellow turban , white kurta and a scarf: PM Modi’s signature I-Day look

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:36 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Thursday. “Safa” has been a highlight of the PM’s sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Modi donned a half-sleeve white kurta, pyjama and a stole with saffron border along with a multi-coloured turban replete with hues of yellow, red and green with ‘leheriya’ pattern.

For his maiden Independence Day address as the prime minister in 2014, Modi had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the tail.

A yellow turban covered with criss-cross lines in different shades of the same colour, along with a few in red and deep green, marked his 2015 look, and he chose a ‘tie and dye’ turban in hues of pink and yellow for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2016.

The prime minister’s turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over it followed by a saffron turban in 2018.

From bright red bandhni turban from Kutch to mustard Rajasthani ‘safa’, turbans have been a highlight of Prime Minister’s Republic Day appearances too.

The country celebrated its 73rd Independence Day today where Modi addressed the people of India from the ramparts of Red Fort for the first time after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority. .

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 10:19 IST