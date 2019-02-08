LIVE updates: ‘Congress stalling CBI as they want to make Chhattisgarh their ATM,’ says PM Modi in Raigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district and West Bengal’s Maynaguri on Friday,

This will be the prime minister’s first rally in Chhattisgarh after the BJP suffered a massive loss in the state assembly elections in December last year.

“All the preparations have been completed for the PM’s rally in Kodatarai village in Raigarh,” a spokesperson of the party said.

The rally is aimed at energising party workers and supporters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

In Bengal, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the four laning of the Falakata-Salsalabari section of National Highway-31 D in Jalpaiguri. This 41.7 km-long section of National Highway falls in the Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, and will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 1938 crore, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

12:24 pm IST Corrupt parties will ruin health of country’s democracy: PM Modi Taking a veiled jibe at Opposition’s proposed mahagathbandhan, PM Modi said, “Corrupt parties and leaders are rallying to defeat the BJP government. But you will have to defeat these forces as these will corrupt the health of the democracy of the country,” said PM Modi in Raigarh.





12:20 pm IST Interim budget exempted people with Rs 5 lakh annual income from ambit of income tax to help taxpayers: PM “The BJP has exempted people with Rs 5 lakh annual income from the ambit of income tax. This will benefit approx Rs 3 crore taxpayers. If a chowkidaar could do so much, it is because you voted for a mazboot (strong) government,” said PM Modi.





12:17 pm IST BJP is of poor and for poor people: PM “Our govt is a pro poor government. It is of poor and for poor people. And, to this end, the BJP government has included several schemes in this year’s budget. This is one section, which has remained a mere poll plank for the previous governments. But, now we are working for them,” said PM Modi.





12:15 pm IST BJP has rolled out a scheme through which farmers can get loans upto Rs 7 lakh without any bank guaranty: PM “BJP has rolled out a scheme through which farmers can get loans upto Rs 7 lakh without any bank guaranty. This scheme will help farmers in the long run,” said PM Modi.





12:11 pm IST Congress used the plank of farm waivers to benefit middlemen: PM “Congress used the plank of farm waivers to benefit middlemen and the corrupt. The Congress’s scheme can’t benefit all the farmers. On the other hand, the BJP government has included a scheme in budget 2019 ‘PM kisan samman nidhi yojna’. This scheme is not a poll plank like the Congress's which will benefit the farmers just during the election year. BJP’s scheme will bring benefit the farmers every year,” said PM Modi.





12:09 pm IST Farmers vote bank for Congress: PM Modi “Farmers are just vote bank for the Congress. I want to ask, how many of you got any of the farm benefits? Did your farm loans get waived off? They have garnered votes, so farmers aren’t their concern anymore,” said PM Modi.





12:07 pm IST Cong’s agenda is to do corruption and help those who are doing it: PM “Congress leaders are in a race to abuse Modi. They chant Modi-Modi throughout the day. Their agenda is to do corruption and help those who are in doing it. But, I want to tell them that the chowkidaar is alert," said PM Modi.





12:02 am IST Cong stalling CBI as they want to make Chhattisgarh their ATM: PM The history of corruption within the Congress has led it to stall institutions like CBI. They want to make Chhattisgarh their ATM, which is why they are stalling CBI





11:59 am IST BJP empowered poor to fight poverty: PM Modi “Congress knows that poor people are with Modi, which is why they are doing this. Let me remind you (Congress), you ruined the country in 55 years, we, on the other hand, filled the aspirations of poor with new resolve. The BJP empowered poor to fight poverty,” said PM Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Raigarh.





11:56 am IST Congress wants to exclude people of Chhattisgarh of health benefits: PM “After coming to power, Congress excluded Chhattisgarh of Modi care, they said they won’t let CBI enter the state. I want to ask what is their problem. Congress wants to exclude people of state of health benefits,” said PM Narendra Modi.





11:52 am IST After these elections results, our resolve to work for the marginalised have strengthened: PM “After these elections results, our resolve to work for the marginalised have strengthened,” said PM Modi.





11:51 am IST PM addresses rally in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh PM Modi is addressing a public meeting in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh





11:25 am IST Former Chhattisgarh CM to attend PM Modi’s rally in Raigarh Former Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnudeo Sai, Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam are among those who will be present on the occasion, said a spokesperson of the BJP to news agency PTI.



