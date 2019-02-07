BC and AD means Before Congress, After Dynasty, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress in Parliament, comparing its performance of governments before he came to power and after, and gave definitions to BC and AD, calling them Before Congress and After Dynasty.

Speaking at the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address to Parliament, Modi said, “When we speak of history, we speak of two phases BC and AD. There were many references to 1947 to 2014. I think they have a definition for this. BC means Before Congress. It means that before Congress, there was nothing here. And AD means After Dynasty. Means whatever happened, happened after them.”

This, he said, was required to compare works before his coming to power and after. Modi went on to list out major performance indicators in various sectors under his rule.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun kharge accused the Modi government of weakening constitutional bodies, using probe agencies against rivals and inflating figures to mislead people about its work and claimed that the President’s address to Parliament was a repeat of PM Modi’s speeches outside. Kharge had demanded that government give credit to the Congress for its works of past.

‘Thief scolds watchman’

To this, Modi hit back saying, “You said Modi is destroying institutions. There is a saying, ulta chor chowkidaar ko daante (thief scolds the watchman).”

Modi said Congress had imposed Emergency, insulted Army and called the Army chief ‘gunda’ (thug), and this, he said, is wrong. “Since independence, whether it is good days or bad day, weak government or weak PM, majority government or coalition one, never has the Army come under such attack. We do this for our politics, but the Army is hurt. This is very wrong.”

He said even the Election Commission was being attacked relentlessly and judiciary was threatened.

“Just because we don’t like we say anything. This Congress party has called the Planning Commission a group of jokers. You know who said it. Your former Prime Minister called a group of jokers the same Planning Commission, which you praise today, and you accuse us of destroying institutions,” Modi said.

“The opposition is bent on criticising us. But in criticising us, they are criticising the nation. That we should not do,” he said, referring to opposition leaders’ false statements in London press conferences.

He also referred to former Congress regimes dismissing state governments in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and mentioned the tearing of Cabinet decision.

Attacking Kharge, he said, “Kharge is a decent man, but don’t know what is the compulsion, he always dissents.”

Modi also listed out his achievements: Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness mission), installing toilets, providing gas connections, electricity, giving bank accounts to poor, building houses, direct delivery of benefits to poor people’s bank accounts, giving loans to poor using Mudra bank. He noted that earlier governments did little for the people.

‘Grand alliance won’t come to power’

Attacking the grand alliance of opposition parties that is planning to take on the BJP, Modi said people chose a majority government in 2014. “The country has experienced what happens when there is a coalition government. Now a grand alliance is coming. They are not going to reach here as people have seen the speed of decision making in a majority government.”

“You form this grand alliance in Kolkata. They won’t see eye to eye in Kerala. Their leaders were ousted in UP,” he said.

“While sportspersons were working hard to earn medals in Commonwealth Games, they were trying increase their wealth,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that those who have run away after defaulting on loans, were crying on Twitter that Modi has seized Rs 13,000 crore worth properties while I had left with only Rs 9,000 crores. “We brought this law to bring back wealth looted by people.”

Modi said the Congress talked about surgical strikes in their time too but did not provide basic facilities and equipment to the forces. He went on to list out measures taken by his government for the forces, like procuring bullet proof jackets, shoes, fighter aircraft, asserting that it was the need of the hour to modernise the forces.

Attacks Congress on Rafale

He questioned why we did not have next generation fighter planes in the last three decades. On the Rafale controversy, he said defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had spoken about it in detail. The Supreme Court scrutinised the deal thoroughly.

“Congress doesn’t want that our Air Force is strong. I am making a serious accusation. That the Rafale deal is cancelled, that somebody has to be benefitted; who are these people? You behave like this with the forces. History is witness that defence deals cannot be done without middlemen. Some chacha or mama (uncle)... Congress is bogged when a deal is done with honesty. They don’t have a habit of listening to truth.”

“Their faces are down because the secret keeper has been caught and brought. Not one, but three. I can understand your tension.”

Modi assured that his government had zero tolerance to black money and corruption and was fighting it strongly. “8 crore people involved in black money deals have brought to fore because of Aadhaar. 3 lakh companies involved in donation and transactions were shut after demonetisation. 20,000 organisations that used to take donations from abroad.”

The Prime Minister recalled that Mahatma Gandhi wanted disbanding of Congress and BR Ambedkar had said that joining Congress was tantamount to suicide.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 18:27 IST