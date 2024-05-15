PM Narendra Modi to hold roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar today: Check traffic advisory
PM Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on May 15, covering a 2.5-km stretch starting at 8pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar at 8pm on Wednesday, May 15. Modi's roadshow will cover 2.5 km, and strict traffic guidelines have been issued to ensure there are no security lapses during his rally.
The roadshow will commence at 8 pm from Shreyas Cinema on LBS Road in Ghatkopar, and end at Gandhi market. PM Narendra Modi will be campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Ghatkopar seat, Mihir Kotecha. The constituency will go to polls with other Mumbai seats on May 20, in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election.
In view of Modi's rally in Ghatkopar, the Mumbai Police issued a strict traffic advisory, shutting off multiple routes in the area for some hours.
The LBS road will remain closed for vehicles from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction, and the Mahul-Ghatkopar road will remain closed from Meghraj junction to RB Kadam junction from 2pm to 10pm, a Mumbai traffic police official told news agency PTI.
Some other roads that will remain closed during this time are - Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road from Ghatkopar Junction to Sakinaka Junction, Gulati petrol pump junction from Hiranandani Kailas Complex Road and from Golibar Maidan and Ghatkopar Metro Station (West) towards Sarvodaya Junction.
The vehicular traffic will be diverted to the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla Road, Saki Vihar Road, MIDC Central road, Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Sion Bandra Link Road and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road (JVLR), the official added.
Ahead of his roadshow, PM Modi will address an election rally in Dindori, and later in Kalyan.
The prime minister's roadshow comes two days after a massive hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar near a petrol pump, killing 14 people and injuring 75. The hoarding, larger than an Olympic pool, collapsed amid heavy rains and dust storms across Mumbai on Monday evening.
The billboard collapse in Ghatkopar on Tuesday led to traffic congestions on multiple routes and road closures as rescue operations advanced.
