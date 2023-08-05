PM to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country on Sunday, an official said on Friday, adding that the project is expected to cost ₹24,470 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country. (ANI)

“This will be a historic move as this is the first time in the world that a program of laying the foundation stone of such a huge number of stations is being conducted,” a railway official said, adding that the department aims to complete the redevelopment work of these stations by 2025.

Stating that the prime minister is monitoring the progress of the project, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Development of these stations is a major focus of our government. Our PM is personally monitoring the progress of these railway stations. He has given inputs in designs of these stations and will be laying the foundation of these 508 stations.”

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and Union Territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.

