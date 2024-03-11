Narendra Modi visit LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate Haryana leg of Dwarka Expressway today

Narendra Modi visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects.

PM Narendra Modi visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gurugram, Haryana, on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects spanning the country, with a collective value of approximately ₹One lakh crore, according to an official release. What is the status of Dwarka Expressway?...Read More

To enhance traffic flow and ease congestion on NH-48 between Delhi and Gurugram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Haryana section of the pivotal Dwarka Expressway on Monday, said the official release.

Dwarka Expressway route

The 19 km long Haryana section of the 8-lane expressway, constructed at a cost of approximately ₹4,100 crore, consists of two packages: the 10.2 km Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and the 8.7 km Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. This section will offer direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass.

PM Narendra Modi visit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various major projects, including:

• 9.6 km six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi

• Three packages of Lucknow Ring Road in Uttar Pradesh

• Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 in Andhra Pradesh

• Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 in Himachal Pradesh

• Dobaspet - Heskote section in Karnataka

• 42 other projects in different states totalling ₹20,500 crores

The PM will lay the foundation stone for several National Highway projects, including:

• 14 packages of Bengaluru - Kadappa - Vijayawada Expressway in Andhra Pradesh

• Six packages of Belgaum - Hungund - Raichur Section of NH-748A in Karnataka

• Three packages of Shamli - Ambala Highway in Haryana

• Two packages of Amritsar - Bathinda corridor in Punjab

• 39 other projects in different states totalling Rs. 32,700 crores.

Read in detail: PM Modi's programme today

Dwarka Expressway traffic advisory for today

• Public advised to use Dwarka Clover Leaf to IMT route only if necessary until 4 pm.

• Antriksh Chowk Road to be temporarily diverted and closed due to rally crowd.

• Heavy vehicles are recommended to use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) route.

• After 5 pm, heavy vehicles are allowed on Dwarka Expressway.

• Vehicles from Rewari, Narnaul, and Dharuhera are directed via Vatika Chowk.

• Vehicles from Faridabad, Palwal, and Sohna to take Clover Leaf routes.

• Different route plans for vehicles from Pataudi and Ghariharsaru.

Read in detail: Dwarka Expressway traffic advisory for today