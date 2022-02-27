Home / India News / PM on Ukraine evacuations: 'Centre working day & night to bring back thousands'
Ukraine crisis: The Russian offensive in Ukraine has entered Day 4 after a full-scale invasion was launched on Thursday.
PM Modi addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh (Twitter/ BJP).&nbsp;
Published on Feb 27, 2022 01:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Swati Bhasin

The government is working tirelessly to bring back thousands of Indians stuck in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. The Russian offensive in Ukraine has entered Day 4 after a full-scale invasion was launched on Thursday. "Every Indian is looking at the emerging global developments. India has always given top priority to every citizen's life. Whenever troubled times have hit us, the government has left no scope to bring people back safely."

"With the operation Ganga, we are bringing back thousands of Indians. Our sons and daughters who are still there... our government is working day and night to ensure their return," the prime minister futher said.

In his speech in Varanasi, PM Modi underlined upon a "big mesage that the present era is sending to every Indian." "This is the time to make India stronger and independent. This is a time to rise above petty issues, caste differences and stand with the nation. We have to modernise our army at every cost. This is a task that dynasts.. selfish leaders can't achieve," he added, taking a potshot at the rivals. He was addressing a gathering while UP votes for the fifth phase of elections.

With thousands of Indians in Ukraine waiting to return to their homes, PM Modi on Thursday spoke to Russia's Vladimir Putin over the concerns. On Saturday, he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The government has chalked out alternative land routes after the Ukrainian airpace was closed. The evacuations are taking place with the help of Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovak Republic.

Three special flights have returned to India since Saturday, bringing back hundreds of nationals.

In Ukraine, over 150,000 people have fled the war as Russia steps up offensive.

pm modi india news russia ukraine crisis + 1 more
