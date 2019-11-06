e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

PM steps in to stop stubble burning, wants equipment for farmers

On the issue of stubble burning, the Prime Minister directed Agriculture Ministry to give priority to the farmers of the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana in distribution of equipment to prevent such occurrences, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:56 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
New Delhi
PM Modi chaired the 31st interaction through PRAGATI — the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation on Nov 6, 2019. (Photo @narendramodi)
PM Modi chaired the 31st interaction through PRAGATI — the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation on Nov 6, 2019. (Photo @narendramodi)
         

To tackle stubble burning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday directed the Agriculture Ministry to distribute equipment on a priority basis to farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

This is PM Modi’s first direct intervention on the issue of air pollution in Delhi NCR. The Prime Minister had taken a review meeting yesterday on air pollution in the northern states. Stubble burning by farmers in these three states, especially Punjab, has been identified as a major cause of air pollution in the Delhi NCR region.

On the issue of stubble burning, the Prime Minister directed Agriculture Ministry to give priority to the farmers of the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana in distribution of equipment to prevent such occurrences, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Modi today chaired the 31st interaction through PRAGATI — the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was informed about the progress in National Agriculture Market platform which has helped in better price discovery. E-payments are now being made directly into the account of farmers. Progress in development of two integrated e-Mandis in Jammu &amp; Kashmir was also reviewed.

Prime Minister directed that based on e-models of demand aggregation, Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare should work together on a new start-up model of logistics support, particularly with regard to transfer of agricultural products from one state to another. He said that all the states must come together and use a common, integrated platform for smooth operation.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of infrastructure connectivity projects including Katra-Banihal railway line. He gave explicit instructions on speedy completion of the project by next year.

Several projects in the North-East such as widening of Aizawl-Tuipang highway project was also discussed. To provide faster and safer connectivity between Delhi and Meerut, the Prime Minister said that Delhi-Meerut Expressway should be completed by the revised time-line of May 2020.

tags
top news
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News