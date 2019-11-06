PM steps in to stop stubble burning, wants equipment for farmers

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:56 IST

To tackle stubble burning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday directed the Agriculture Ministry to distribute equipment on a priority basis to farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

This is PM Modi’s first direct intervention on the issue of air pollution in Delhi NCR. The Prime Minister had taken a review meeting yesterday on air pollution in the northern states. Stubble burning by farmers in these three states, especially Punjab, has been identified as a major cause of air pollution in the Delhi NCR region.

On the issue of stubble burning, the Prime Minister directed Agriculture Ministry to give priority to the farmers of the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana in distribution of equipment to prevent such occurrences, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Modi today chaired the 31st interaction through PRAGATI — the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was informed about the progress in National Agriculture Market platform which has helped in better price discovery. E-payments are now being made directly into the account of farmers. Progress in development of two integrated e-Mandis in Jammu & Kashmir was also reviewed.

Prime Minister directed that based on e-models of demand aggregation, Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare should work together on a new start-up model of logistics support, particularly with regard to transfer of agricultural products from one state to another. He said that all the states must come together and use a common, integrated platform for smooth operation.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of infrastructure connectivity projects including Katra-Banihal railway line. He gave explicit instructions on speedy completion of the project by next year.

Several projects in the North-East such as widening of Aizawl-Tuipang highway project was also discussed. To provide faster and safer connectivity between Delhi and Meerut, the Prime Minister said that Delhi-Meerut Expressway should be completed by the revised time-line of May 2020.