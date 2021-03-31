PM steps up attack on DMK, says LDF ‘betrayed’ Kerala

Chennai/Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed rallies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, all of which go to the polls on April 6, targetting the opposing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the first for misogyny, the Left Democratic Front (which is in power) in Kerala for its involvement in the gold smuggling case, and the Congress in the last for the underperformance of the previous government.

While campaigning for the Tamil Nadu BJP unit president L Murugan in Dharapuram -- the BJP and the ruling All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam are allies -- the PM dubbed former union telecom minister A Raja, as an “outdated 2G missile” , referring to his involvement in the 2G scam, and slammed him for insulting the mother of chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami .

“This outdated 2G missile has one clear target , the women of TN,” the PM said.

“A few days back, this missile was launched by UPA with a clear order to attack the nari shakti of Tamil Nadu…God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women,” the PM said.

On Saturday, Raja, comparing DMK chief MK Stalin with the AIADNMK’s Edapaddi Palanisami, the sitting chief minister, said the former was born of a “legitimate relationship” and the latter of “an illicit relationship” with the help of a “doctor from Delhi”. His reference may have been to the circumstances surrounding the chief minister’s ascent to the top job but it sparked an outrage. Stalin himself warned his partymen to maintain the decencies of debate, and Raja has apologised for the comment.

The PM also took a swipe at the DMK over dynastic politics, saying the “crown prince” sidelined many senior leaders of that party, referring to the ascent of Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi.

The Prime Minister sought to reiterate his respect and affinity for the Tamil language. “One of the greatest moments of my life was when I could speak in a few words in the oldest language in the world, Tamil at the United Nations,” he said.

In 2019, at his speech in the United Nations General Assembly, Modi quoted Tamil poet Kaniyan Pungundranar. “Yaadhum Oore, Yaavarum Kelir,” he said, quoting the poet (Every town is ours and everyone is our kin). The BJP is seen as a Hindi and north Indian party in a state which has seen violent agitations against the imposition of India.

Palaniswami was also present at the rally with his deputy O Panneerselvam and other coalition leaders.

Later in the day, the PM addressed a rally in Kerala’s Palakkad. The BJP has fielded E Sreedharan, the former chief of the Delhi Metro and one of India’s most respected technocrats from the constituency.

The PM targeted Kerala’s ruling LDF over the gold smuggling case, allegedly involving the former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government “betrayed” the people of the state just as Judas did Jesus for a few pieces of silver.

“About LDF it can be said: Judas. Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold,” the PM said.

Reacting to his remark, the CPI(M) said it did not need a certificate from the PM. “All central agencies are under him. Let him ask his agencies to speed up probe and find real beneficiaries of the gold smuggling [case],” said state party acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan.

The PM said that the politics of the state is seeing a major shift driven by aspirations of young who have questioned the “match-fixing” politics of the LDF and the opposition UDF.

“Over the last few years, the politics of Kerala is seeing a major shift. This shift is being driven by the aspirations of the youth, especially the first-time voter in the state. For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of the UDF and LDF. Now, the first-time voters of Kerala are asking- what is this match fixing?” Modi said.

“Five years one loots, five years the other loots. People are seeing how the UDF and LDF misled the people,” Modi said as he expressed hope that the chain of alternating power between two fronts will be broken this time.

The two parties have alternated in power since 1982.

“Only the BJP can ensure fast development to the state,” he said.

At the rally, the PM hailed Sreedharan for his contribution towards improving connectivity in the country. “As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power and stood firm on his commitment,” the PM said.

The 88-year-old is locked in a three-cornered contest in Palakkad with Congress MLA Shafi Parambhil and CPI(M) candidate CP Pramod Kumar.

The PM also addressed a rally in the Union territory of Puducherry, which will also vote on April 6.

Targeting the “non-performing” Congress government (which collapsed just ahead of the polls) over the years in Puducherry, he said that the “High Command” of the poll-bound Union Territory has failed on all fronts.

“In the long list of non-performing Congress governments over the years, the previous Puducherry Government has a special place. The ‘High Command’ Government of Puducherry failed on all fronts,” the PM said.

Taking a jibe at former Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy, he said, “I have had a reasonably long experience in politics. I have seen many elections. But, the Puducherry election 2021 is unique. Do you know why? Because the sitting Chief Minister has not been given a ticket.”

(with agency inputs)