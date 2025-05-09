PM stresses alertness, synergy during meeting with secretaries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday instructed all ministries to ensure seamless coordination to uphold “operational continuity and institutional resilience” and to ensure foolproof functioning of essential systems, with special focus on readiness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting with secretaries of various ministries and departments to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi gave the directions while chairing a high-level meeting with secretaries of the various ministries and departments to assess the government’s preparedness, emergency response, and internal communication protocols in the wake of India’s military action on terror camps at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the cabinet secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, and secretaries from key ministries including defence, home affairs, external affairs, information & broadcasting, power, health, and telecommunications.

According to people aware of the details, PM Modi called for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear communication as the nation navigates a sensitive period and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national security, operational preparedness, and citizen safety.

“Secretaries have been directed to undertake a comprehensive review of their respective ministry’s operations and to ensure foolproof functioning of essential systems, with special focus on readiness, emergency response, and internal communication protocols,” one of the people cited above said.

Secretaries are also learnt to have shared details about their preparedness and planning in the current situation.

“All ministries have identified their actionable areas in relation to the conflict and strengthening processes. Ministries are ready to deal with all kinds of emerging situations,” a person aware of the details said.

Among the issues that were discussed were strengthening of civil defence mechanisms, efforts to counter misinformation and fake news, and ensuring the security of critical infrastructure. Ministries were also advised to maintain close coordination with state authorities and ground-level institutions.