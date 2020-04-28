PM stresses two-pronged strategy, states told to return rapid test kits: Covid-19 news today

india

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 08:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told chief ministers to carefully study the situation in each district and zone, and assess the kind of activities that can be permitted without the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spreading. He also said the key is to balance life and livelihood. The Indian Council of Medical Research asks all states to return rapid test kits sourced from China.

Need to save lives, spur economy: PM

India is focusing on a two-pronged strategy aimed at saving lives of its citizens while also restarting economic activities that have come to a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers in a video conference on Monday.

Five Oppn-ruled states seek Rs 2.25L cr to tide over crisis

Five opposition ruled states have sought close to Rs 2.25 lakh crore from the Centre to overcome stress on state finances due to the national lockdown, which some chief ministers want to extend beyond May 3 in close to 330 Covid-19 affected districts.

CMs call for extension of curbs in hot spot districts

Most state governments recommended an extension of the lockdown in Covid-19 hot spots, a relaxation of rules to bring back stranded workers, and financial help to cope with a debilitating economic crisis in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

The death toll around the world has crossed 200,000 but there’s a growing opinion that the actual number could be higher.

ICMR tells states not to deploy rapid kits of China firms

Six days after it decided to evaluate rapid test kits (RTKs) used to test for Covid-19 antibodies after states reported huge variations in results, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday asked all states to which it sent the kits, sourced from China, to return them .

Need for refined rapid kits, better staff training for accurate results

Inaccuracy in results from China-made rapid kits led India to suspend antibody testing for coronavirus disease last week. On Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asked for states to return the kits, citing problems with them highlighted in its own assessment.

Govt appeals against discrimination, says recovered patients don’t spread infection

Patients who recover from Covid-19 do not transmit the infection, the health ministry clarified on Monday, appealing to the people to stop discriminating against those who have fought off the disease as health-care workers engaged in treating cases.

‘Mild-symptom patients can be isolated at home’

Covid-19 patients who are pre-symptomatic or show mild symptoms can be isolated at home as long as they have enough space to avoid contact with other residents, according to a new Union health ministry guidelines issued on Monday. Whether a person can is fit for home isolation will be decided by the treating doctor and surveillance officer. According to existing guidelines, all positive cases are isolated and treated at a facility.

Action against 3 IRS officers for tax hike report

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) initiated an inquiry on Monday and moved to punish three Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers for their roles and complicity in preparing and circulating a report that suggested raising the income-tax rate up to 40% to fund economic revival in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic,a finance ministry official said.

Once lockdown ends, govt plans Make in India boost

After the extended 40-day Covid-19 lockdown that ends May 3, the government plans to aggressively push its Make in India programme by offering domestic and foreign manufacturers policy and fiscal incentives to manufacture locally even as it increases import duty to make imports expensive, two government officials familiar with the plan said.

States gear up to bring back stranded migrants

Days after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh started taking back stranded workers, the Rajasthan government issued guidelines to bring back stranded workers from other states and Odisha announced that it will have similar guidelines in place by the end of April.

In touch with those from state stranded elsewhere: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Ensuring the relief and rehabilitation of hundreds of thousands of migrants from Bihar employed in other states is high on the list of priorities of chief minister Nitish Kumar. On the prospects of the workers returning home, Kumar said that when curbs on public movement are lifted after the extended lockdown ends on May 3, the host governments in other states must undertake health screening of Bihar migrants before letting them travel.

This Pune medical officer stays by the deceased in their final journey

What is it like to oversee and ensure the burial and cremation of those dead from Covid-19? Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Assistant medical officer, Dr Kalpana Baliwant has been doing in these unprecedented times in a city besieged by the pandemic.

China warns Australia of total boycott if it pursues virus probe

Chinese citizens could avoid Australian products and universities if Prime Minister Scott Morrison doesn’t stop calling for an international enquiry into the coronavirus origins, a top Chinese official has said in what is fast developing into a testy diplomatic exchange between the two countries.

Vaccine could be ready in 12 months: Bill Gates

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates is funding production of the seven most promising ideas for a vaccine as he refocuses his work on the coronavirus.

