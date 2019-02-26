Hours after IAF strike, PM Modi takes a ride on Delhi Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a packed schedule in the hours after the Indian Air Force carried out a strike at the Jaish’s largest terror camp across the line. PM Modi chaired a top security meeting to review the situation after the air strike on the Jaish camp early on Tuesday, briefed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu about the action and attended two public events.

For one, he got off his armoured car and took the Delhi metro from Khan market station to travel to a ISKCON temple event in south Delhi. In a short video of the trip released by news agency ANI, PM Modi is seen being greeted by people. A young man greeted him by touching his feet, many others came to pose for photographs with him.

At the event later, PM Modi turned a page of the world’s largest Bhagwad Gita, over 2.8 meters big and weighing 800 kg, to mark its launch, according to news agency IANS.

PM Modi didn’t make any direct reference to air strike at the Jaish camp across the line of control. But he did talk of the many lessons that the Bhagwad Gita held for everyone. Like saving the earth from devils and enemies of humanity.

Also read | Heavy firing by Pakistan along LoC, Army strongly retaliates

“This is the message that we are trying to give,” PM Modi said to a loud cheer from his audience.

IAF jets had crossed the Line of Control in a pre-dawn operation and bombed a terror camp that is estimated to have killed between 200 and 300 terrorists. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale called the camp the biggest that Jaish-e-Mohammed runs. He did not put a number of the casualties in the strike.

The IAF action comes nearly a fortnight after Jaish operatives set off a car bomb in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier briefed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the scale and effectiveness of the pre-emptive anti-terrorist strike. The foreign ministry has stressed that the attack was a pre-emptive strike against the Jaish which was planning to carry out suicide attacks in Indian cities.

Also read | IAF air strikes across LoC: Nation in safe hands, says PM Narendra Modi

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 18:40 IST