PM Modi to release 540 cr to build pucca houses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will release the first instalment of ₹540 crore to 100,000 tribal beneficiaries to build residences, with each household receiving ₹2.39 lakh, under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, according to an official statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the welfare scheme on November 15 in Khunti in Jharkhand (PTI)

The welfare scheme, announced by Modi on November 15 in Khunti in Jharkhand, aims to build 490,000 houses for tribal communities by spending ₹2,390 crore by 2026. It is part of the the Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Development Mission that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget in February last year.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“The PVTG development mission will saturate the particularly vulnerable tribal groups with safe housing, clean drinking water, education, nutrition, road and telecom connection and livelihood,” Sitharaman had said. “A budget of ₹15,000 crore will be dedicated to this mission in the next three years.”

Also read: PM Modi unveils ₹24k-cr tribal welfare plan

The tribal welfare scheme has a total budgetary outlay of ₹24,104 crore, where the Centre’s share is ₹15,336 crore and the states’ share is ₹8,768 crore, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. It will focus on 11 schemes across nine ministries. Nine ministries — including ministries of rural development, jal shakti, health and family welfare, tribal affairs, education, and communications — have already approved projects worth ₹4,700 crore in the two months since the scheme was announced, it said.

In the past two months, 916 day care centres, or anganwadi centres, were sanctioned at ₹12 lakh per centre for a total of ₹126 crore. Of this, 816 will be operational by the end of January. The government plans to establish 2,500 anganwadis by 2026, the statement said.

It also plans to set up 1,000 medical mobile units with a budget of ₹34 crore in three years. Of this, 100 MMUs have been sanctioned at ₹34 lakh per MMU for a total of ₹34 crore. The ministry of education aims to construct and run 500 hostels by 2026. Of this, 100 hostels have been sanctioned at ₹2.75 crore per hostel for a total of ₹275 crore.

Also read: PM Modi to address Ram Temple consecration from 'Singh Dwar'

The communications ministry aims to install cellphone towers in all uncovered villages and habitations by 2026. To that effect, 206 towers which will cover 503 villages have been sanctioned at a cost of ₹243 crore. The government has also approved building 405 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (forest resource centres) at ₹5 lakh each for a total of ₹20 crore, the statement said. At least 500 such centres will be built by 2026.

The government has approved ₹893 crore to construct 1207-km road. The aim is to lay down 8,000 km by 2026. The ministry of tribal affairs has sanctioned a total of ₹270 crore for 450 multipurpose centres at ₹60 lakh per centre. The government is targeting 1000 such centres by 2026.