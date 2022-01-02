PM to visit Manipur, Tripura; launch projects worth 4,800 cr

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will be visiting Manipur and Tripura Tuesday to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for 22 developmental projects worth over ₹4,800 crore in Imphal and the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura.

In the poll-bound Manipur, the PM will inaugurate 13 projects worth around ₹1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around ₹2,950 crore.

As per the details from the PM’s Office (PMO), the projects are related to multiple sectors, including road, infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development and housing among others.

“Aiming to improve connectivity, the PM will lay the foundation stone for five national highway projects to be built at ₹1,700 crore. The construction of these highways with a cumulative length of over 110 kilometres, will boost the road connectivity of the region,” a statement issued by the PMO said.

The PM will also inaugurate a steel bridge that will improve year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion. The bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 costs over ₹75 crore.

“The Prime Minister will also dedicate, to the people of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around ₹1,100 crore. This will help in boosting state’s mobile connectivity. Additionally, a ₹280-crore worth ‘Water Transmission system of Thoubal Multi-purpose project’, which will provide drinking water supply to the Imphal city will also be inaugurated,” the statement said.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Imphal, worth around ₹160 crore, on pubilc-private partnership (PPP) basis and inaugurate a 200-bed Covid hospital at Kiyamgei, set up at about ₹37 crore, in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

To boost IT services in the state and create more avenues for employment, a foundation stone for the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) — worth about ₹200 crore — will also be laid.

Modi will also inaugurate the refurbished and renovated Govindajee Temple in Imphal and inaugurate the Indian National Army (INA) complex at Moirang that will showcase the significant role played by INA in India’s Independence movement.

In Tripura, the PM will lay the foundation for Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools aimed at improving the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing high/higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools with state-of-art facilities and quality education. “The project will cover about 1.2 lakh students from Nursery to Class 12 and will cost around ₹500 crore in next three years,” the statement said.