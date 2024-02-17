PM Vishwakarma Yojana: All you need to know about eligibility, benefits and more

PM Modi launched multiple development projects in Rewari, Haryana on Friday. While addressing a gathering, he hailed the craftspeople of Rewari especially those engaged in brass-related works and handicrafts. He highlighted how the government's scheme – the PM Vishwakarma Yojana – is helping such artisans and craftspeople. PM Vishwakarma Yojana is aimed at providing end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople.(File photo)

Since Modi's speech, interest in PM Vishwakarma Yojana has risen as the topic is trending on social media. Here is all you need to know about the government scheme.

What is PM Vishwakarma Yojana?

PM Vishwakarma Yojana was launched on September 17, 2023, by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The government scheme aims to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople. The scheme provides training, technology, credit and market support to the traditional artisans and craftspeople to give impetus to their endeavour.

Under the scheme, people engaged in 18 trades are covered. The trades covered are: carpenter, boat Maker, armourer, blacksmith , hammer and tool kit maker, locksmith, goldsmith, potter , sculptor , stone breaker, cobbler/ shoesmith/footwear artisan, mason , basket/mat/broom maker/coir weaver, doll & toy maker (traditional), barber, garland maker, washerman, tailor and fishing net maker. These traditional artisans and craftspeople are denoted to as 'Vishwakarmas'.

Eligibility

Artisans and craftspeople aged 18 and above who work on a self-employment basis, largely in the unorganised sector, are eligible.

Documents required

Here are the documents required to apply for benefits under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

Aadhar Card

Voter Identity Card

Proof of Occupation

Mobile Number

Bank Account Details

Income Certificate

Caste Certificate (If Applicable)

Benefits under PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Eligible artisans and craftspeople are provided PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card. They receive basic training of five to seven days and advanced training of 15 days or more, with a stipend of Rs. 500 per day.

Toolkit Incentive: At the beginning of Basic Skill Training, they are given a toolkit incentive of up to ₹15,000 in the form of e-vouchers

Credit Support: The eligible artisans and craftspeople get collateral-free 'Enterprise Development Loans' of up to ₹3 lakh in two tranches of ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh with tenures of 18 months and 30 months, respectively, at a concessional rate of interest fixed at 5%, with government of India subvention to the extent of 8%. To get the first tranche of credit support of up to ₹1 lakh, they must undergo basic training.

The second loan tranche will be provided to beneficiaries who have availed the 1st tranche, maintained a standard loan account and have adopted digital transactions in their business or have undergone advanced training.

Oboarding as 'entrepreneurs': The beneficiaries are oboarded on the Udyam Assist Platform as 'entrepreneurs' in the formal MSME ecosystem. Enrolment of beneficiaries is done through Common Service Centres with Aadhaar-based biometric authentication on PM Vishwakarma portal. The enrolment of beneficiaries is followed by a three-step verification which includes Verification at Gram Panchayat/ ULB level, Vetting and Recommendation by the District Implementation Committee and Approval by the Screening Committee.

Incentive for Digital Transaction: For each digital pay-out or receipt, the eligible artisans and craftspeople get an amount of ₹1 per digital transaction, up to a maximum of 100 transactions monthly. The money gets credited to the beneficiary's account.

Marketing Support: The beneficiaries get marketing support in the form of quality certification, branding, onboarding on e-commerce platforms such as GeM, advertising, publicity and other marketing activities to improve linkage to value chain.