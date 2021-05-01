IND USA
PM Modi tweeted, "Today, Gujarat and Maharashtra mark their Statehood Days. Both states are home to outstanding people, who have made landmark contributions to national growth."
PM wishes Maharashtra, Gujarat success in fight against Covid on statehood day

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 10:37 AM IST

On the statehood day of Gujarat and Maharashtra on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the two states success in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and good health for their people.

While Maharashtra has been hit hardest by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gujarat has also been seriously affected by it like many other states of the country.

PM Modi tweeted, "Today, Gujarat and Maharashtra mark their Statehood Days. Both states are home to outstanding people, who have made landmark contributions to national growth. May these states fight Covid-19 successfully and may the people of these states be blessed with good health."

