PMK founder S Ramadoss, son Anbumani clash in party meeting over youth wing leadership

A tense confrontation broke out between the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss and his son at a special general council meeting of the party. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss announced the establishment of a new office after argument with father.(HT)

The clash erupted when Ramodass' son and party President Anbumani Ramadoss opposed a decision made by his father leading to a heated exchange of words between the two prominent leaders of the party, reported PTI.

The argument began when the party patriarch announced the appointment of Mukunthan as the president of the state youth wing, a decision that was met with immediate resistance from Anbumani.

The younger Ramadoss, a former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP raised objection to his decision citing Mukunthan’s relatively short tenure of just four months in the party.

"Whoever it may be, what I say must be followed, understand?," Ramadoss asserted and said that the party was founded by him and no one could be in the party if his directions were not complied with.

Further, the founder leader said: "This is a party I started, what I say must be followed and done. If someone does not wish to follow, they should leave."

In a sharp response, Anbumani dropped the handheld microphone on the table placed in front of the speakers, who were seated on the dais.

Anbumani announced an establishment of a new office

Amid the tension, Anbumani took the microphone again and made a surprising move -- he announced the establishment of a new office in Panayur, where party office-bearers could meet him.

This public rift between father and son is not the first sign of tension within the PMK.

On December 21, 2024, the father and son duo were together in a party meeting held at Tiruvannamalai for the welfare of farmers and in that event too, they were seated next to each other on the dais.

When the PMK aligned with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it was speculated that only Anbumani favoured the alliance and that his father Ramadoss was inclined to join hands with the AIADMK.