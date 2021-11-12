PM Modi to address 200k tribals as part of BJP outreach plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, in Bhopal, which is expected to be a big boost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s tribal outreach plans. The day will be celebrated as ‘Tribal Day’.

The PM is expected to address a gathering of 200,000 tribals from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal on that day.

A senior MP BJP leader aware of the BJP’s strategies to attract the tribals support said the PM’s visit will further cement the new strategy of instilling a feeling patriotism among tribal by recognising the work of tribal freedom fighter, which has worked in the state and can be replicated in other tribal-dominated states.

In the October 30 by-polls, Sulochana Rawat won the Jobat Vidhan Sabha seat for the BJP by 6,104 votes, while Gyaneshwar Patil secured the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat with a margin of more than 88,000 votes.

Jobat, a tribal-dominated area, was considered a stronghold of the Congress, and in 16 assembly elections there, the BJP won this seat only thrice.

Despite ruling the state for 15 years, BJP was never able to fully win over the support of the tribal. Though, the government announced developmental schemes, direct recruitment drives, skill development and other benefits for them.

“The reason was that tribals felt insecure with the ideology of BJP especially the agenda of declaring tribal communities, Hindus,” said Naresh Biswas, who has been living in the Dindori tribal belt of MP for years.

According to a BJP leader, who didn’t wish to be named, the first change in strategy came when the central government declared a holiday on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda in 2019, and in the past year, the state government has constructed memorials of tribal icons such as Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah in Jabalpur and Seoni, Mama Tantya in Khandwa and Bheema Nayak in Barwani.

“The BJP left no stone unturned to make tribals realise that their ancestors fought for the freedom of the country and they were full of patriotism,” he said.

Since last year, the MP government has announced the implementation of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act and invoked seven guarantees – development, delivery of public welfare schemes, education, health, security, respect and employment of youth – for tribal welfare, said a senior tribal affairs department official in Bhopal.

BJP lawmaker from Scheduled Tribe reserved seat, Pandhana in Khandwa district, Ram Dangore, said, “The BJP always work for the welfare of all people and despite our efforts, the party failed to win the trust of tribal voters as they were misguided by Congress. The Congress leaders always used tribal as their vote bank and never tried to give respect to the community. BJP in just one year searched at least a dozen unsung heroes, who not only sacrificed their lives but made a contribution to saving tribal culture and tradition from the attack of foreigners.”

“We just wanted to make tribal feel proud about their culture and their heroes. Under Azadi ke Amrit Mahotsava, the state governments are looking for unsung heroes and tribal has a long list of them so now they are finding a respectable place, which they always deserve,” said Vijay Shah, a forest minister and tribal leader.

Tribal Vikas Manch leader Vikram Maskale said, “Our kids didn’t know much about the glorious history of tribal freedom fighters. The majority of tribals felt that they were born in the forest and saved the environment, but they never felt proud of fighting for the country’s freedom. Tribal people are now learning about their life and work.”

Tribal experts, however, said the plan is to win the trust of tribals and divert the community from real issues.

Biswas said, “BJP is trying to influence tribal through unsung heroes and push their agenda through these icons. Shankar Shah was a follower of Maa Kali and he is being promoted to show tribal are also Hindus.”

Another tribal activist, Vikram Achaliya said, “Definitely, they have shifted the focus but issues remain. The BJP wants to distract tribals from core issues such as poor implementation of the Forest Rights Act and government not accepting Sarna Code (a separate religious code in the Census).”

Political experts said tribals are important for any political party in MP as they constitute 21% of the state’s population and have 47 assembly seats reserved for them. Tribals can influence the result in another 31 seats, said political expert Girja Shankar.

“BJP realised that imposing Hinduism on tribal has failed. So, they came up with patriotism. The strategy has not been fully tested and an experiment was being done in MP. If it succeeds, the party would implement it across the nation especially to win back Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Rajasthan,” he said.

MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath said, “BJP leaders are not concerned about the rise in atrocities against the tribal, death of tribal children due to malnourishment and not jobs for them. They (BJP) are focusing on doing events rather than solving their problems,” he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday replied that Congress never thought of tribal development and used them as a vote bank. “We believe in the ideology of Pandit Deendayal of serving poor and underprivileged people. We are rectifying the mistake of ignoring the contribution of tribal freedom fighters for the freedom of India,” he said.

“We want to conserve and promote the incredible traditions of tribal, culture, art, music dance that filled our life with joy. To keep this tradition alive, we are celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav diwas,” the CM said.