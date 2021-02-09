PM’s response to RS debate on vote of thanks: Key takeaways
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday defended the farm laws, touted their benefits, particularly for small and marginal farmers, and reiterated the government’s commitment to modernising agricultural markets and retaining the minimum support price (MSP)-based procurement regime. Here are some of the highlights of his response to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha:
• Modi warned the country against “andolanjeevis” (those who live off protests), and the influence of FDI (“foreign destructive ideology”) even as he appealed to agitating farm groups to call off their protests.
• He said all doors for suggestions and improvement remain open and invited the farmers for continued discussions.
• Modi cited the political backing for agricultural reforms, including by his predecessor Manmohan Singh, and criticised the Opposition for their “U-turn” on the issue.
• He called India the “mother of democracy” and hailed the contribution of Sikhs to nation-building and underscored the sensitivity of Punjab given its history.
• Modi praised the manner in which Indians fought Covid-19.
• He spoke of the immense goodwill generated for India with its supply of medicines and now Covid-19 vaccines to other countries.
• Modi also highlighted India’s post-Covid-19 economic recovery.
• On the continued stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control, he said that India’s position was clear and there was no question of any relaxation in India’s commitment to “border security” and “border infrastructure”.
• The urgency of agricultural reforms formed the core of his speech.
• Modi said this is the time to make agriculture prosperous.
• He called for giving reforms a chance and added if there is any weakness, they will remedy it.
• Modi said the country must be saved from andolanjeevis and added that even as the country was talking about foreign direct investment (FDI), another form of FDI had emerged. “This is foreign destructive ideology. To save the country from this FDI, we need to be more aware.”
• Modi’s comments come in the wake of tweets by global figures, including pop icon Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg, in solidarity with farm protests.
