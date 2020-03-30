e-paper
Ahead of upcoming merger on April 1, PNB unveils new logo

Ahead of upcoming merger on April 1, PNB unveils new logo

Assuaging concerns regarding the merged entity, PNB also said there is no reason to worry as the three banks are coming together to be better, bigger and stronger.

india Updated: Mar 30, 2020 16:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ten state-owned banks are to be merged into four bigger and stronger banks with effect from April 1.
Ten state-owned banks are to be merged into four bigger and stronger banks with effect from April 1.
         

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has unveiled a new logo as it merges United Bank of India and OBC with it, with effect from April 1.The new logo will bear distinct signages of all the three public sector lenders.

With this, PNB is set to become the second largest lender in the country.

“#PunjabNationalBank is here with #OrientalBankofCommerce & #UnitedBankofIndia in an all new avatar. Be a part of the #TogetherForTheBetter journey with us and experience a smoother and smarter way of banking,” PNB said in a tweet on Monday.

Assuaging concerns regarding the merged entity, PNB also said there is no reason to worry as the three banks are coming together to be better, bigger and stronger.

“Together we are bigger, stronger & faster. People & Banking will now be closer than ever before. You will have products fine tuned to your needs,” it said in another tweet. PNB also appealed to its customers to stay indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak and access its services through net banking and PNBONE app.

“Now, pay your tax, get interest certificates, track your investments and more with just one app. Have you downloaded #PNBONE app yet? #BankFromHomeAndStaySafe #COVID 18,” the lender said.

Ten state-owned banks are to be merged into four bigger and stronger banks with effect from April 1.

