Poachers’ trap kills leopard in Aamby Valley, second death in 30 days

A male leopard was found dead in Sahara City’s Aamby Valley early on Sunday, after it got ensnared in a trap set by poachers, forest officials said. This is the second leopard death in Pune in the last 30 days.

According to Vivek Khandekar, chief conservator of forests, Pune, the leopard possibly got trapped on Saturday night in Aamby Valley, a high-end private city near Lonavla. Villagers heard the leopard roar early on Sunday and found it dead on reaching the spot. “From the initial reports it is clear that the leopard was stuck in a trap set by the poachers. The premises being a protected area, no one had any knowledge of the incident until the local villagers informed forest officers,” said Khandekar.

Earlier in November, a leopard was found dead in Daund, however, the officials termed it a natural death. “A post mortem will be carried out and viscera will be sent to a forensic lab in Mumbai. We will send a notice to Sahara City as this is the second time such incident on the property and they have not cooperated with forest officials...,” said Khandekar.

According to forest officials, three teams have been formed to search for similar metal traps set by poachers in the Maval taluka, where Aamby Valley is located. A search has also been launched to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, another leopard in Junnar was injured after a speeding vehicle rammed into it on Saturday evening. The accident has left the leopard with leg injuries.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 23:45 IST