e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Podcast: Yamini Aiyar on the Hits and Misses of Modi’s Welfare Agenda

This week on the Grand Tamasha podcast, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) sits down with Yamini Aiyar (President and CEO of the Centre for Policy Research) to discuss the Modi government’s approach to welfare.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:13 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

This week on the Grand Tamasha podcast, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) sits down with Yamini Aiyar (President and CEO of the Centre for Policy Research) to discuss the Modi government’s approach to welfare, the role of technology in augmenting state capacity, and the unfinished business of the past.

 

When Narendra Modi campaigned for India’s top job in 2014, he contrasted the incumbent Congress Party’s “politics of welfare” with the BJP’s preferred approach, which emphasized the “politics of growth.” Modi and the BJP famously dismissed the Congress government’s emphasis on entitlements - arguing that if brought to power - it would prioritize empowerment.

Five years later, the BJP has won its second consecutive single-party majority. While political scientists are debating the precise factors that led to the BJP’s triumph, the consensus view is that the ruling party’s roll-out of popular welfare schemes - from healthcare to gas connections to toilets - was an important contributing factor.

Grand Tamasha is a co-production of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Hindustan Times.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 11:11 IST

tags
top news
No need to recuse, rules Supreme Court on demand that judge step away from case
No need to recuse, rules Supreme Court on demand that judge step away from case
Sourav Ganguly officially takes charge as 39th BCCI president
Sourav Ganguly officially takes charge as 39th BCCI president
BJP, JD(U) may not tie up for Jharkhand assembly elections
BJP, JD(U) may not tie up for Jharkhand assembly elections
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express tickets to cost Rs1,700-Rs 2,000
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express tickets to cost Rs1,700-Rs 2,000
US attorney supports India’s Art 370 move, compares PM Modi to Lincoln
US attorney supports India’s Art 370 move, compares PM Modi to Lincoln
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News