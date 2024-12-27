Poetic side of Manmohan Singh: Ex-PM, Sushma Swaraj's ‘shayari’ banters during Parliament debate | Video

The world recognises late former prime minister Manmohan Singh as a legendary economist, but few are familiar with the poetic side of the former prime minister. PM Manmohan Singh quipped at the opposition leader and even at reporters with his Urdu poetry. (File/HT)

Manmohan Singh, who was keen on Urdu verses, had poetic banter with late Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj in the Lok Sabha. The speeches' videos are among the most viewed parliamentary debates on YouTube and social media.

The shayari debate from 2011

During a full-blown fierce debate in the Lok Sabha in 2011, the then Leader of Opposition, Sushma Swaraj made bullets out of Varanasi-born poet Shahab Jafri's "sher" (verses) to fire at Manmohan Singh, whose government was seemingly beginning to be embroiled in corruption charges.

"Tu idhar udhar ki na baat kar, yet bata ki kafila kyun luta, humein rahjano se gila nahi, teri rahbari ka sawal hai," Sushma Swaraj fired a salvo at Manmohan Singh.

(Translated as: Instead of talking about irrelevant issues, tell us why the caravan was looted. I have no complaint against the robbers, but I question your leadership.)

WATCH:

TRACK | Latest news on Manmohan Singh's death

The usually reserved and quiet PM, Manmohan Singh did not hit back with a fiery statement. Instead, he chose to pull out Allama Iqbal's disarming lines to water the fire."Mana ki teri deed ke kaabil nahi hoon main, tu mera shauq dekh mera intezar dekh," he said.

(Translated as: Agreed I am not worthy of drawing your sight. But look at my zeal, my longing.)

Shayar(s) face-off in 2013

Both Singh and Swaraj, with their taste for literature, faced each other again in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in 2013.

This time, the first shot was from the prime minister. Singh armed himself with Mirza Ghalib's verses and said, "Hum ko un se wafa ki hai ummeed, jo nahin jante wafa kya hai."

(Translated as: I expect love from someone who does not know what love is.)

To respond, Swaraj brought out a more contemporary Bashir Badr to say, "Kuchh to majburiyan rahi hongi, yun koi bewafa nahin hota."

(Translated as: There must be some compulsions as no one ignores love for nothing.)

On a later occasion, Singh's poetic side shined bright when reporters asked him about the corruption charges against his government.

He had said, "Hazaro jawabon se achchhi hai meri khamoshi, jo kayi sawalo ki aabru dhak leti hai."

(Translated as: My silence is better than thousands of questions, or it will expose many of the questions.)

ALSO READ | How Manmohan Singh defended the historic 1991 Union budget

Singh, who served two terms as the prime minister of India and is known as the architect of the nation's economic reforms, passed away at the age of 92 in Delhi on Thursday.

To honour the former PM, the Union government announced a 7-day mourning in the nation, during which the National Flag will be flown on half mast.

Singh's last rites will take place in the national capital on Saturday with full state honours.

(with PTI inputs)