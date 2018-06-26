Prostitution racket running in Murthal dhaba busted

The Sonepat Police have busted a prostitution racket functioning inside a popular dhaba in Murthal, which is the hub of street dhabas on national highway 1, around 45 kilometres from Delhi. The police said nine people were arrested, including four women. Two of the women could be minors and their details were being ascertained, the police added.

Station house officer (SHO) of Murthal police station Phool Kanwar said they received a tip off about Jannat Dhaba discreetly running a prostitution racket in its rooms and luring its customers who stopped by for food, into this activity in order to make money.

“A surprise raid was conducted by the police, during which, four men and four women were found in a compromising position. The police said preliminary investigation has revealed that a lady from Panipat brought young girls from Delhi and Ghaziabad to work here as sex workers at the dhaba. She has also been arrested,” the SHO said.

“The accused are being interrogated to find out since when were they running this racket. The age of the girls is also being ascertained to impose other charges on the accused, besides the trafficking act,” the SHO added.

The police said they have contacted the owner of the place regarding the racket, but he maintained having no knowledge of the activity and said that he had rented the space and operation of the dhaba to another man, identified as Keshav Singh. The police said they have asked Singh to join investigation at the earliest.

“The statements of the accused are being lodged and they will be produced in court to seek their remand. Further investigation is on and more raids will continue to put an end to this occupation here,” the SHO said.

So far, the accused have been booked under sections of immoral traficking.

Murthal, famous for its ‘paranthas’, has hundreds of dhabas running round the clock, where highway commuters travelling between Delhi and Chandigarh stop over for food.