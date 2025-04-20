Menu Explore
Police constable kills colleague with service rifle in Bihar; arrested

BySandeep Bhaskar
Apr 20, 2025 02:07 PM IST

Both had joined the armed constabulary force in 2013 and were working together in West Champaran’s Sikta. They had recently been transferred to this location

Bettiah: A 35-year-old police constable was arrested for allegedly killing a 36-year-old colleague with his service rifle (SLR) after the two got into an argument over a personal matter at Bettiah police line in Bihar’s West Champaran district, police said.

Eleven empty shells were recovered from the spot, police said. (Representational image)

“During the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that Constable Sarvjeet Kumar got into an argument with Constable Sonu Kumar (deceased) over a personal issue and, in the heat of the moment, opened fire,” Bettiah’s sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Vivek Deep said.

Sonu, a resident of Bhojpur, reportedly shared a close bond with Sarvjeet, a resident of Kaimur. Both had joined the armed constabulary force in 2013 and were working together in West Champaran’s Sikta. They had recently been transferred to the Bettiah police line.

The incident occurred at the police lines around 10.20 am on Saturday, SDPO Deep said.

Eleven empty shells were recovered from the spot, he added, noting that the body has been sent for postmortem.

“Sarvjeet Kumar has been arrested,” said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Champaran range, Harkishore Rai.

The duo were part of the night patrolling team and were scheduled to report for duty at 11 pm, Rai said. “They got into an altercation when Sonu Kumar was getting ready for night duty, while Sarvjeet Kumar was already prepared with his service rifle,” said DIG Rai.

A senior officer from the district police stated that Sonu Kumar suspected Sarvjeet Kumar of being in contact with his wife, which had recently caused significant strain in their relationship.

Police constable kills colleague with service rifle in Bihar; arrested
