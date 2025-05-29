Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Police nabs man with hydro ganja worth 2.7 lakh in Navi Mumbai

PTI |
May 29, 2025 11:19 AM IST

Two men were caught in Vashi, one was arrested and the other fled. A case has been filed under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man after seizing hydro ganja valued at 2.78 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Thursday.

The police intercepted the two men and found hydro ganja concealed in the dicky of their vehicle(PTI)
A police patrolling team spotted two men roaming suspiciously on a scooter below Jui bridge in Vashi area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The police intercepted them and during a search found hydro ganja concealed in the dicky of their vehicle, the official from Vashi police station said.

While one of the persons was apprehended, the other one managed to escape, he said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

"The police are now trying to find out the source of the contraband and to whom the accused planned to sell it," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
