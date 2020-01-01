e-paper
Police officer arrested for stealing his subordinates car in Moradabad

Sachin Dayal stole the car of a constable from the police lines.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 09:53 IST
Moradabad
A police officer stole a constable's car in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.
Police have arrested a Sub Inspector for allegedly stealing a car that belonged to a constable here on Tuesday.

The accused is identified as Sachin Dayal who is already under suspension in a previous case pertaining to an argument with his senior officers.

“He is already under suspension. He stole the car of a constable from the police lines. However, when he was stopped by the police ahead he met an accident in haste. He is now arrested and the case has been registered,” said the senior official.

“I am disturbed and under depression. People under depression do such type of things,” said the accused.

Further, an investigation is underway.

