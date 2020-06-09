Police personnel will be suspended if found beating people: DGP Chhattisgarh

india

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:24 IST

Raipur: Chhattisgarh director-general of police (DGP) DM Awasthi on Tuesday issued an order and warned the state’s police personnel that if anyone is found misbehaving or beating the public, the errant policeman would be suspended and also face punitive action.

The DGP’s order, which is addressed to all inspector-generals (IG) and superintendents of police (SPs) in the state, comes in the wake of recent incidents of police excesses in Chhattisgarh.

He directed the IGs and SPs to ensure a strong command-and-control structure over their subordinates, said a state information and public relations department official.

The DGP’s order came two days after a Station House Officer (SHO) in Birgaon area of Raipur was caught on close circuit TV (CCTV) cameras flogging the public for violating containment zone guidelines, which were issued to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.

The SHO was attached to the police line and a probe has been initiated against him after chief minister Bhupesh Baghel took note of his violent outburst.

“Several recent incidents have come to light, where police officials and personnel were found misbehaving with the public and also hitting them. Such incidents tarnish the image of the police, which has been built by a disciplined force. These incidents create a negative image of police in the minds of the public. Such unruly behaviour will attract immediate suspension and a case will be lodged against the personnel concerned,” the DGP’s order stated.

He has also asked IGs and SPs to conduct departmental inquiries in such incidents and take action against the police personnel, who are found guilty.