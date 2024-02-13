Police prepared to block attempts of protesting farmers to enter Delhi via Gurugram

At least 15 sand-laden dumpers, cranes, drones, barbed wires, and 150-200 policemen in anti-rioting gear were on stand-by at the Gurugram-Delhi border near Sirhaul to block any possible attempt of protesting farmers to enter Delhi. Barricading near Rajokri triggered traffic snarls on the Gurugram-Delhi carriageway between 9am and 11am. (HT PHOTO)

A Delhi Police officer said the dumpers will be used to block the Gurugram-Delhi carriageway if needed. “We are on alert and continuously coordinating with Gurugram Police.” Deputy police commissioner Rohit Meena inspected the situation and the preparedness at the border.

Barricading near Rajokri triggered traffic snarls on the Gurugram-Delhi carriageway between 9am and 11am.

Gurugram deputy police commissioner (traffic) Virender Vij said the barricades were later removed and the traffic movement became smooth. “As soon as we got to know about the jam, we held discussions with the Delhi Police and got the barricades and jersey barriers removed.”

He said they were on alert even as there was no input on any movement of farmers towards Gurugram or neighbouring areas. “We have also kept barricades and other equipment ready at the borders for deploying them as per necessity.”

Vij said traffic diversion plans and contingency measures have been kept ready and they will be brought into effect in case they get even the tiniest hint of any problem.

Additional police forces have also been deployed on the Gurugram-Rewari Road. Deputy police commissioner (Manesar) Deepak Kumar Jewaria said that they were continuously monitoring the situation and getting real-time updates from other districts too. “Police teams have been kept ready at Panchagon and other place.”