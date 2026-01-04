Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Police probe after man lures Delhi woman to Haridwar with amulet, rapes her

    Sonu Singh allegedly took her to his sister’s house near Jwalapur railway station, where he forced the woman to consume alcohol, raped her

    Published on: Jan 04, 2026 7:37 PM IST
    By Neeraj Santoshi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Dehradun: Haridwar Police have started an investigation after a Delhi woman alleged that a man lured her to Uttarakhand on the pretext of curing her illness with an amulet and raped her.

    The woman had travelled to Haridwar with the man on November 28. (Representative photo)
    The woman had travelled to Haridwar with the man on November 28. (Representative photo)

    A case has been registered under relevant sections at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar, based on a zero first information report (FIR) registered in Delhi, Jwalapur police station in-charge Kundan Singh Rana said.

    According to police officers, the survivor said in her complaint that she had been unwell for a long time and was told that she was under the influence of a spirit. “During this period, a man identified as Sonu Singh, who frequently visited her home, allegedly convinced her that her condition could be cured by getting a special amulet made in Haridwar,” an officer said.

    She travelled to Haridwar with Singh on November 28. Singh allegedly took her to his sister’s house near the Jwalapur railway station, where he forced the woman to consume alcohol and raped her.

    She further alleged that after the incident, the accused had been continuously pressuring her to leave her husband, which led her to severe mental distress.

    “All aspects of the case are being examined and the victim’s statement is being recorded. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” Rana said.

    Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Police Probe After Man Lures Delhi Woman To Haridwar With Amulet, Rapes Her
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes