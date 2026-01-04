Police probe after man lures Delhi woman to Haridwar with amulet, rapes her

Dehradun: Haridwar Police have started an investigation after a Delhi woman alleged that a man lured her to Uttarakhand on the pretext of curing her illness with an amulet and raped her. The woman had travelled to Haridwar with the man on November 28. (Representative photo)

A case has been registered under relevant sections at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar, based on a zero first information report (FIR) registered in Delhi, Jwalapur police station in-charge Kundan Singh Rana said.

According to police officers, the survivor said in her complaint that she had been unwell for a long time and was told that she was under the influence of a spirit. “During this period, a man identified as Sonu Singh, who frequently visited her home, allegedly convinced her that her condition could be cured by getting a special amulet made in Haridwar,” an officer said.

She travelled to Haridwar with Singh on November 28. Singh allegedly took her to his sister’s house near the Jwalapur railway station, where he forced the woman to consume alcohol and raped her.

She further alleged that after the incident, the accused had been continuously pressuring her to leave her husband, which led her to severe mental distress.

“All aspects of the case are being examined and the victim’s statement is being recorded. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” Rana said.