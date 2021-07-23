Police raid residences of 4 criminals, aides in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch police conducted raids and searches at the residences of notorious criminals and their associates in Bengaluru, on Friday.

“CCB raids on active and notorious rowdies — Wilson Garden Naga, Cycle Ravi, Silent Sunil, J B Narayan — and their associates are now underway. The residences, 45 in total, of these four rowdy sheeters and their associates, are being searched,” said Sandeep Patil Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

He added that these criminals were involved in several cases of murder, extortion, land-grabbing, and illegal settlement of property disputes among others.

During the raid at the residence of Naga, CCB sleuths found ₹2 lakh in cash and a dagger. They also seized weapons, cash, and property documents among other things during the raids at other places.

According to a senior CCB officer, the raids are part of the police’s crackdown on rowdies in the city. Police on July 10 had raided around 2,146 homes associated with rowdies, and 1,548 people were taken into detention. During this raid, 561 rowdies were booked under various sections, which was the highest in the history of any raids in the city.

Out of the 561 cases, 48 people were booked under the Arms Act for possession of weapons, 84 were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after illegal drugs were seized and two persons have been booked for planning to execute dacoity. Around 406 were booked under other preventive sections.

However, the rowdies raided on Friday were not in the city during the July 10 raid.

Police in the city had intensified the crackdown after the city reported one more murder on July 19 after a rowdy sheeter identified as Joseph Babli was hacked to death inside a bank in Koramangala. Two days later, two persons – Pradeep and Ravi – were arrested for the crime. They are said to be close associates of another rowdy sheeter Shiva, who belonged to a rival gang.